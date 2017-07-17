PM condemns Hayatabad terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned attack on a vehicle of Frontier Corps at Hayatabad, Peshawar resulting in martyrdom of Major Jamal Sheran and injuries to four other personnel.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice.

He has also directed the provincial government to provide best medical

treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life of Major Jamal Sheran in the attack and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Prime Minister had stated that such elements deserved no mercy and would meet their fate soon in view of the unflinching and united resolve of the entire nation against terrorism and extremism.