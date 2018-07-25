ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on security personnel deployed for the protection of polling staff in NA-271 constituency of Baleeda area of Balochistan.
The prime minister prayed for peace of the security personnel martyred in the incident and also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.
PM condemns attack on security personnel at Baleeda polling station
ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on security personnel deployed for the protection of polling staff in NA-271 constituency of Baleeda area of Balochistan.