PM condemns attack on Samaa van

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the firing on DSNG of Samaa TV in Karachi and expressed deep grief over the loss of a precious human life.

The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of

the Samaa staffer who died in the incident.

The Prime Minister termed it an attack on the freedom of speech and

expression and said that the Federal government would extend all necessary assistance to the provincial government to apprehend the responsible for this heinous crime.