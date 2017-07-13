PM condemns attack on Quetta police officials

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Thursday strongly condemned attack on police officials

in Quetta in which a Superintendent of Police and other police

officials martyred.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives in the attack, the prime minister prayed for

eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to

the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide the

best possible medical treatment to the injured and prayed for

their swift recovery.