ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on
Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a passenger van in Kurram Agency.
The Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious
lives and prayed for the blessing of departed souls.
He directed relevant authorities to extend maximum support for the
treatment of the injured.
The Prime Minister also expressed sympathies with the bereaved
families.
PM condemns attack on passenger van in Kurram Agency
ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on