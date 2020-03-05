PM commends Citizen Portal team on 1.5 m users, 92 % complaints’ resolution

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):As the PM Citizen Portal application crossed the mark of 1.5 million users within 15 months, with 92 percent public complaints resolved, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday commended his team for the achievement terming it actual empowerment of citizens.

“PM Citizen Portal application crosses mark of 1.5 mn users within 15 mths, with 92% resolution of public complaints. This result is unprecedented in Pak & I commend my team for bridging the gap between citizens & govt depts. This is actual citizens’ empowerment,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The latest statistics of Pakistan Citizens’ Portal show that the total registered members on the portal are 1,513,598, whereas the number of complaints from inland, overseas Pakistanis and foreigners has reached 1,844,963.

The highest percentage of complaints (43 percent) were received from Punjab followed by 35 percent from the Federal Capital and 12 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with minimal figures from Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan ranging between 8 and 0.11 percent.

The remarkable complaint registration ratio is a testament of the growing public trust towards the government, whereas the efforts and diligence of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery UNIT (PMDU) along with other state machinery is evident from the overall feedback of complaints resolved, which was 92 percent as of the month of February.

These statistics not only represent a sound complaint redressal mechanism, but also show an ever increasing public trust in the government.