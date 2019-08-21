ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday and discussed the overall situation in Balochistan.
The meeting also discussed the progress of ongoing development projects, a PM Office statement said issued here.
PM, CM Balochistan discuss province’s overall situation
