PM, Chinese premier agree to further strengthen cooperation

SOCHI, Russia Nov 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang Thursday expressed satisfaction over the overall level of engagement between the two countries.

They agreed to continue close cooperation both within Shanghai Cooperation Organization and at the bilateral level in all areas particularly political, economic and trade, defense and strategic and multilateral and United Nations matters.

The two leaders acknowledged that Pakistan-China partnership was an anchor of strength for regional and global peace and stability.

They underscored continued support to each other on all issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi who arrived here to participate in the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization met his Chinese counterpart, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

He also appreciated the active work being undertaken by the SCO under the Chinese current chairmanship and assured Pakistan’s complete support in fulfilling the targets set forth by China in political, security, economic and cultural realms during its presidency.

Prime minister Abbasi congratulated Chinese premier on the success of 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China and his reelection on the Political Bureau as well as of President Xi Jinping as Party General Secretary.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s traditional strong support to China on its core issues, including ‘One China Policy’.

The Chinese premier reiterated full commitment to the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

He said Pakistan’s membership of SCO would further contribute to the regional peace, security, stability and development.

Premier Li expressed happiness over the finalization of long-term plan of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor during the recently held 7th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee in Islamabad.