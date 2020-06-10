PM chairs NEC meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):The meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) was held here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting discussed national development outlay and fund allocated for COVID-19 response for upcoming budget 2020-21.

The NEC also discussed approval for federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) with foreign exchange component and provincial development outlays and macroeconomic framework.