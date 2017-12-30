ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday chaired a meeting to review the proposed business plan of the Pakistan International Airlines and issues related to the aviation sector.
He reviewed the issues regarding the efficient operations and revised business plan of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited, a PM Office statement said.
PM chairs meeting to review PIA’s business plan
