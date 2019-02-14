PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for Saudi Crown Prince visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and reviewed the arrangements regarding

various engagements of the Crown Prince and his delegation during their two-day stay in Pakistan.

The meeting decided to give a historic welcome to the Saudi Crown Prince and his delegation as they will arrive here on February 16 on an official visit of Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister told the meeting that the present-day Pakistan was providing the maximum opportunities to foreign investors. He said that all possible facilities would be provided to promotion of investment and business in the country.

He said the government was ensuring provision of all necessary facilities to business and easy visa.

He said Pakistan would play its role for durable peace in the region, adding this was the new Pakistan where the whole world was witnessing.

Finance Minister, Information Minister, Petroleum Minister, Advisor on Commerce, SAPM Yousuf Baig Mirza, SAPM Iftikhar Durrani, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Information, Secretary Interior, Secretary Finance, DG-ISPR, Chairman BOI and senior officers attended the meeting.