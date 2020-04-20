PM chairs meeting on telecom industries issues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to discuss issues relating to telecom industries.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, senator Faisal Javed and others, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Issues relating to enhancement of telecom coverage and further sale of spectrum came under discussion during the meeting.