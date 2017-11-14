PM chairs meeting on law and order situation in Balochistan

QUETTA, Nov 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that sacrifices rendered by all law enforcement agencies’ personnel were un-matachable for bringing peace in Balochistan.

Chairing a meeting on law and order situation of Balochistan here, the Prime Minister reiterated that the federal government will provide full support to the Balochistan government for improving the law and order situation.

Governor, Chief Minister Balochistan, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), National Security Advisor, Commander Southern Command, IGs FC, Home Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, IG Police and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting offered prayers for the martyrs of terrorist incident that ocurred recently in Quetta.

Secretary Home Balochistan presented detailed briefing on the law and order. Security measures for Shia Zaireen were also discussed in detail.