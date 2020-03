PM chairs meeting of committee on Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting on National Coordination Committee for Covid-19 to discuss measures to contain the disease.

Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were present.

All chief ministers through videolinks made their presence.