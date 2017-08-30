PM emphasises on productivity, low cost infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday chaired a meeting on matters of Ministry of Commerce and emphasised on productivity, innovation and low cost infrastructure.

The prime minister was briefed on various issues affecting positive balance of trade, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

A number of bilateral and multilateral trade agreements were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the Prime Minister’s Package to reinforce export and various options came under discussion to further promote exports.

The prime minister emphasised upon the need for preparation of a comprehensive plan so as to encourage diversification of exports, rationalization of trade tariff and remove policy distortions.

He also directed the ministry to bring these proposals to Economic Coordination Committee for consideration.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Commerce & Textile, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, secretaries of commerce and textile divisions and senior government officials.