PM chairs meeting; NSC agrees on proactive Pak role in best interest of Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):The National Security Committee Wednesday unanimously agreed that it was of critical importance for Pakistan to play a proactive role in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah, while firmly adhering to its bilateral commitments.

The agreement reached after detailed discussion on the subject during the meeting of NSC held here with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Interior, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Foreign Affairs, General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chairman JCSC, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, and senior civil and military officials.

According to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office, the Foreign Secretary briefed the meeting on the latest developments in the regional security situation with a focus on the events rapidly unfolding in the Middle East.

The NSC condemned the recent attacks on Pakistan Army post at Bajaur Agency and police officials in Quetta, and expressed deep concern over the now increasingly exposed activities of hostile intelligence agencies to destabilize Pakistan.

The Committee reviewed the security situation in Balochistan and appreciated the significant improvement brought through the tireless work by the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.

The Committee affirmed that the thrust of Federal Government policy shall be to collaborate more deeply with the Government of Balochistan for the rapid socioeconomic development of the province.

The meeting also developed a consensus on providing increased development resources to the province and adopting a cooperative implementation mechanism for development projects to ensure greater efficiency and transparency so that the benefits of increased development funding flow directly to the Baloch people at the very grassroots level.

The Committee was apprised that concrete measures were being undertaken to improve border management to deny movement of miscreants and criminals into Balochistan.

The Committee was also informed that the Federal Government was following a policy of allocating amongst its best civil servants to Balochistan to improve the administrative efficiency in the province.

While reviewing the progress made with respect to Pakistan’s commitment under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework, the Committee observed that Pakistan needed to convey its position and achievements comprehensively and clearly to the FATF.

The Committee also reviewed the status of regional gas and oil pipelines under consideration from the perspective of strengthening Pakistan’s energy security, and it was agreed that Pakistan should take advantage of the opportunities available where they are in Pakistan’s best economic and national interest.