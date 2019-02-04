PM chairs high level meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a high level meeting which discussed further strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the arrangements made in view of high level visit from Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Chairman Investment Board Haroon Sharif, federal secretaries and high officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.