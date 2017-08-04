PM chairs first Cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday chaired the first meeting of his new Cabinet at

the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting was attended by the newly inducted 43

members; including 27 federal ministers and 16 ministers of

state.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took oath of his office Thursday as

the country’s 28th Prime Minister after the disqualification

of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The new Cabinet ministers have expressed their resolve

to carry on the development agenda pursued by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.