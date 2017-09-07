PM chairs cabinet meeting; various agenda items approved

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): The federal cabinet which met
here at the PM’s Office on Thursday with Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi in chair, approved various agenda items
including the ratification of the Air Services Agreement
between Pakistan and the Republic of Belarus.
The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval, in
principle, to start the negotiations and approval to sign the
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Senegal
for cooperation in the field of higher education and research.
It gave ex-post facto approval to start negotiations and
approval for the signing of Agreement on Industrial,
Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Republic of
Belarus and Government of Pakistan.
The cabinet also gave approval to amend the existing
Convention between Pakistan and Finland for the Avoidance of
Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with
Respect to Taxes on Income for Upgradation of Article on
Exchange of Information.
It gave approval to amend the existing Convention
between the Republic of Italy and the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the
Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income
for Updation of Article on Exchange of Information.
The cabinet also approved to amend the existing
Convention between Pakistan and Turkey for the Avoidance of
Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with
respect to Taxes on Income for Updation of Article on Exchange
of Information.
It gave approval to sign the Protocol amending the
Convention between Government of the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the
Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal
Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income.
The cabinet also approved the appointment of Mr Justice
Muhammad Saleem Jessar as Judge Special Appellate Court under
Section 46(1) of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977 in the
province of Sindh.
