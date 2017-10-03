Cabinet approves signing of MoU between Pak-China IP organizations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The federal cabinet, which met

here Tuesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in

chair, allowed the signing of a memorandum of understanding

(MoU) between the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) of

Pakistan and State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) of

China.

The enhanced cooperation between IPO-Pakistan and SIPO-

China would enable both the organizations to learn from each

other’s experiences.

IPO-Pakistan would also learn from China’s rich

experience in using the IP system in a balanced and flexible

manner that promotes national development and trade while

protecting IP rights, according to a press release issued by

the PM’s Media Office here.

The cabinet, in its meeting held here at the Prime

Minister’s Office, also ratified the Statute of the ECO

Regional Centre for Cooperation of the Anti-Corruption

Agencies and Ombudsmen (RCCACO).

It approved a proposal by Aviation Division to grant

exemption to Pakistan International Airlines Corporation

Limited (PIAC) from fee payable @ 0.1% to the Pakistan Stock

Exchange Limited (PSX) and supervisory fee payable @ 10% to

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan of PSX fee on

issuance of additional shares.

Establishment of insurance tribunals at Lahore and Multan

was also approved.

The cabinet approved appointment of Air Marshal Ahmer

Shahzad as Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board Kamra.

Extension in contract appointment of Omar Arshad

Hakeem, Judicial Member (BS-21) Customs Appellate Tribunal,

Bench II Lahore for a further period of two years was allowed

by the cabinet.

The cabinet approved a proposal of Law and Justice

Division for repatriation of Manoo Mal Khagaija, Judge

Banking Court-I Hyderabad, to Sindh High Court and appointment

of Syed Nasiruddin Shah, District and Sessions Judge, as Judge

Banking Court -I Hyderabad.

The cabinet ratified recommendations of the Cabinet

Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases, which met on 22-09-

2017. Decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of

the Cabinet in its meeting held on 14-09-2016 were also

ratified.

Proposal of Economic Affairs Division for signing of

Financial Cooperation Agreement (FCA) 2015 with Germany was

approved.

On agreement between the Government of the Russian

Federation and the Government of Pakistan on cooperation for

the construction of a 600 MW natural gas combined cycle power

plant at Jamshoro, the cabinet authorized Power Division to

negotiate the details of the draft framework agreement and bring

the agreed version before it.

It would also finalize the terms and conditions of the

loan in consultation with Economic Affairs Division and

Finance Division.

The cabinet approved a proposal of the Revenue Division to

amend the Convention of the Avoidance of Double Taxation

between Pakistan and Korea.

Amendment to the existing Convention between Pakistan

and Qatar for the avoidance of double taxation and Prevention

of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income for Updation

of Article on Exchange of Information were approved by the

cabinet.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved amending the existing

Convention between Pakistan and Canada for the Avoidance of

Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect

to Taxes on Income for Updation of Article on Exchange of

Information.

It also approved amendment in SRO 1125(I)/2011 dated

31.12.2011 allowing reduction in rate of sales tax from 17% to

6% on ready to use imported finished articles of textile and

leather, in line with WTO regulations.

Amendment in Import Policy Order with regard to import

of beef was also approved. In order to clarify the said

commodity in Import Policy Order, the word MBM would be

incorporated after the word “meat and bone meal” in the said

Policy Order.