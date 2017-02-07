PM chairs cabinet meeting to discuss 33-point agenda

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday met here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss a number of issues including Repatriation and Management Policy for Afghan Refugees and Electoral Reforms.

According to official sources the Cabinet under the chair of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would take up a 33-point agenda.

The Cabinet agenda includes Repatriation and Management Policy for Afghan Refugees, Electoral Reforms, Ehtesab Commission, Report of Cabinet Committee Constituted for the People Affected by Indian Firing on the Working Boundaries.

Other items on agenda include Medical Treatment of Poor/Deserving Citizens Suffering From Fatal Diseases Including Kidney, Liver, Bone-Marrow Transplant and Cancers, besides Construction of 500, 250 and 100 Bed Hospitals across Pakistan and Establishment of Health Infrastructure Development and Management Company (HIDMC).

The Cabinet would also give approval of Foreign Commercial Loans, besides ratification of the Supplementary Grant of Rs.389,770,000/- for repair and purchase of spare parts for the helicopters of 6 aviation squadron.

The Cabinet is due to approve Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh in the Field of Trade Promotion

Other agenda items include:

– Approval of principle for negotiations of the draft agreement between Pakistan and Russian Federation of Training of Military personnel of Russian Federation on Training of Military personnel training institutions of Pakistan

– Approval of the Cabinet for signing Memorandum of Understanding between Office of Auditor General of Pakistan and the National Audit Office of Peoples’ Republic of China (CNAO) on cooperation on Auditing in Public Sector

– Ratification/approval for initiation of negotiations and singing of MoU between the securities and exchange commission of Pakistan and the Bimeh Markazi-General Insurance of Iran on Exchange of Information in the Field of Insurance

– Ex-post approval for initiation of negotiations and approval for signing of MoU between the financial monitoring Unit (FMU) of Pakistan and financial monitoring of the State Control Committee of the Republic of Belarus in the field of Anti Money Laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) in the field of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism

– Host-Country Agreement (HCA) with International fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD)

– Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the Field of Agriculture

– Ratification of Protocol to Amend the Convention for Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income between Pakistan and Belarus

– Conventions between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of Senegal for the Avoidance of Double Taxations and Preventions of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income-approval to sign Initialed Draft

– Approval of the Cabinet to Initiate Negotiations for Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Board of Investment, Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic of Promoting Investment Opportunities

– Approval of the Cabinet to Initiate Negotiations for Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Board of Investment of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Business France for Promoting Investment Opportunities

– Confirmation of the Decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on energy (CCE) dated 29.11.2016

– Confirmation of the Decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) dated 19.2.2017

– Confirmation of the Decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabninet in its meetings held on 18th-23rd January, 2017

– Confirmation of the Decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 31st January, 2017

– Confirmation of the Decisions taken by the Cabin et Committee on Privatization (CCOP) in its meeting held on 27th January, 2017

– Confirmation of the Decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 13th January, 2017

– Confirmation of Decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 6th February, 2017

– Authorization for Expeditious Disposal of Certain Procedural Administrative and Statutory Cases.

– Approval of Foreign Commercial Loans and Tax Exemption on Interest payments.

– Approval for Signing of Agreement between Bank Markazi Jomhouri Islamic Iran (BMJII) and State Bank of Pakistan on Banking and Payment Arrangement (BPA)

– Enforcement of Remaining provisions of Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016 (XXXII of 2016)

– Cabinet’s Approval for |negotiations and Conclusion of Agreement between Government of the Republic of Turkey and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Technical Coop3ration in the Field of Health

– Framing of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) Rules, 2017.