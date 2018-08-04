PM calls GB CM; gets update on probe into Diamer schools burning

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Saturday telephoned Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and got update on the investigation into the burning of schools in the Chilas took place on Friday.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister on the progress made so far in the probe into the incident. He said the government was trying its utmost to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The prime minister strongly condemned the incident and said the attempt to deprive the children of education was unacceptable. He also directed the GB government to take strict action against the people involved in the crime.

The prime minister also directed to keep him updated on the investigation process.