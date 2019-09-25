PM calls for effective measures to address hate speech, Islamphobia

NEW YORK, Sep 25 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called for effective measures to counter hate speech and Islamphobia, besides stressing upon the importance of addressing both the drivers and consequences of these phenomena.

He was expressing his views in a high level roundtable discussion on ‘Countering Hate Speech’ co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey.

Noting the growing incidents of discrimination and violence based on religion and belief, the prime minister underscored that the religion had nothing to do with terrorism.

The prime minister rejected attempts to equate Islam with terrorism, noting that such self-serving approaches were dangerous and therefore should be eschewed.

He said the biggest damage done to the Muslims was that after the 9/11 terrorism was associated with Islam and the words like Islamic terrorism and Islamic radicalism were used by leaders of the west.