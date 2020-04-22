PM briefed over Info ministry’s coronavirus awareness campaign during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Special Assistant to prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the public awareness campaign regarding safety against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan.

Under the strategy prepared by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Taraweeh prayers would be aired live on Pakistan Television to encourage public to stay home as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said publicity of the 20-point agenda made in consensus with Ulema (religious leaders) would be ensured for maximum projection of guidelines on congregational prayers.

On safety of media workers, she apprised the prime minister about the matters relating to provision of safety kits for those covering the corona hospitals and isolation centres.