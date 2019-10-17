PM briefed over 5-point green agenda

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office and briefed him about the climate-friendly

green agenda.

This five-point agenda includes 10 billion tree tsunami, plastic ban, electric vehicle policy, clean green index and recharge Pakistan.

The prime minister agreed to inaugurate the Clean Green Index and clean green competition amongst 20 cities this month.

He lauded the efforts of Ministry of Climate Change to focus on green agenda, which will place Pakistan on the path of ecologically sustainable

development.