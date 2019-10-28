PM briefed on implementation of local govt system

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed on the progress in the implementation of the local government system.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar,

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim

Jawan Bakht, Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Punjab Chief Secretary Naseem Yousuf Khokhar, Chairman Planning and Development Habibur Rehman, provincial secretaries and other senior officers.

The prime minister was briefed in detail on the Punjab Municipal Services

Programme.

The top authorities of the Local Government and Community Development Department also apprised the prime minister on the planning in this regard.