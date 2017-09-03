PM briefed on current situation in Karachi after heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Sunday was briefed regarding the damage assessment

and current situation in Karachi after heavy rains.

The Prime Minister directed to continue with the

assistance, being provided to Sindh government and assured

that all possible resources will be made available to provide

relief to the people of Karachi, according to press release

issued by the PM’s Media Office here.