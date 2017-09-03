PM briefed on current situation in Karachi after heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Sunday was briefed regarding the damage assessment
and current situation in Karachi after heavy rains.
The Prime Minister directed to continue with the
assistance, being provided to Sindh government and assured
that all possible resources will be made available to provide
relief to the people of Karachi, according to press release
issued by the PM’s Media Office here.
