PM boldly presented Pakistan’s stance on regional issues in UNGA: Michael

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Statistics

Kamran Michael on Saturday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abassi boldly presented Pakistan’s stance on all regional

issues in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Shahid Khaqan Abassi highlighted internal and external

situation in UNGA and also comprehensively highlighted Kashmir and

Afghanistan issues, he said talking to PTV.

The minister said the Prime Minister presented Indian

atrocities and brutalities on innocent Kashmiris before the

international community in UNGA session.

He said Pakistan would not compromise on its integrity and

sovereignty at any cost. Pakistan wanted to good relations with

all neighboring countries on equal basis.

Kamran Michael said Pakistan and India was not enjoying good

ties from day one as Kashmir dispute was the major issue between

two countries.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-

Nawaz (PML-N) government was going to fulfill its promises made

with public especially overcoming of energy shortage from the

country.

He said the PML-N government was pursuing its agenda of

development for best national interest. National economy had

improved as compared to 2013.