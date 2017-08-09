PM bids adieu to Nawaz Sharif for Lahore journey

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday bid farewell to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who would lead a rally while returning home to Raiwind following his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Case.

Those who came to see him off included Governor Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, almost all members of the federal cabinet, besides the Prime Minister of AJK Raja Farooq Haider, parliamentarians and party workers.

Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi warmly hugged Nawaz Sharif before he sat in his car surrounded by large number of party workers who were chanting slogans of “Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz Sharif”. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also hugged Nawaz Sharif while cabinet members warmly shook hands. Nawaz Sharif waved to the workers and PML-N

gathered around his vehicle.

The session of the National Assembly was also adjourned owing to lack of quorum as the ruling party members opted to head to the Punjab House.

A specially designed armoured Container has been prepared for Nawaz Sharif, from where he will address public rallies along the route.