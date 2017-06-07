PM believes in rule of law, democracy: PML-N

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders
Wednesday rejected the allegations of making the Joint Investigation
Team controversial.
“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family fully believes in
rule of law and supremacy of democracy as he had presented himself
and three generations of Sharif family for accountability”, Minister
of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD),
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said.
He was addressing a press conference along with Senator
Mushahidullah Khan here at the Press Information Department.
He said when the Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz had
objected over the members of JIT, he was using his right to object.
However, when the Supreme Court rejected the Hussain’s objection, he
accepted and himself appeared before the JIT.
The minister said that Hussain Nawaz’s picture during JIT
proceeding was deliberately leaked to humiliate the Sharif family
and the PML-N leaders.
He said PML-N respects all institutions including judiciary,
NAB, media, and the JIT.
Senator Mushahidullah pointed out that regarding the photo leak
issue, the government was expressing extreme patience. He said the
elements responsible for the leak were deliberately doing it due to
personal grudges.
He said for the first time in the history of the country, a
Prime Minister himself and his family presented themselves for
accountability.
Mushahidullah Khan said PML-N made efforts for the
independence of the judiciary and expects justice from the apex
court in that case.
He said the institution of accountability has been closed in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PTI government has miserably failed to
deliver in the province.
He said the Tehrik-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was just
talking about justice, however the fact was that he and his allies
were corrupt people.
He said the PML-N government had put the country on the path
of development as during its tenure, the GDP growth had reached 5.3
per cent, and energy crisis and terrorist incidents had reduced
significantly.
PM believes in rule of law, democracy: PML-N
ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders