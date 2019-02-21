PM authorizes Armed Forces to respond decisively, comprehensively to any misadventure by India

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday authorized the Armed Forces of Pakistan to respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India.He was chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held here

at the PM Office during which the participants discussed geo-strategic and national security environment and the situation arising out after the Pulwama incident.

The forum noted that the State of Pakistan was not involved in any way, means or form, in the said incident. The incident was conceived, planned and executed indigenously, a press release issued by the PM Office here said.