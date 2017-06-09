ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9 (APP): Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday participated in the opening
ceremony of international specialized exhibition ‘Expo 2017’
along with other heads of member states of Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by the
Kazakh president.
The prime minister also visited Pakistan pavilion.
Expo 2017 being held from June 10 to September 10, is
dedicated to the development of alternative energy sources,
green technologies and preservation of ecology system.
It hosts the world best technologies in harnessing of
renewable resources.
About 115 countries as well as 22 international
organizations are participating in the exhibition.
PM attends opening ceremony of Expo 17
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9 (APP): Prime Minister