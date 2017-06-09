PM attends opening ceremony of Expo 17

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9 (APP): Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday participated in the opening

ceremony of international specialized exhibition ‘Expo 2017’

along with other heads of member states of Shanghai

Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by the

Kazakh president.

The prime minister also visited Pakistan pavilion.

Expo 2017 being held from June 10 to September 10, is

dedicated to the development of alternative energy sources,

green technologies and preservation of ecology system.

It hosts the world best technologies in harnessing of

renewable resources.

About 115 countries as well as 22 international

organizations are participating in the exhibition.