PM assures multiple, on-arrival visas for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE, Sep 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced that his government would issue multiple and on-arrival visas to the Sikh community and provide them maximum possible facilities during pilgrimage to their holy sites.

“I assure that you will be issued multiple visa… This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visa at airport. (We) will give you multiple visa to facilitate your journey to and from India,” the prime minister said addressing the International Sikh Convention here at the Governor House.

The moot was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, federal and provincial cabinet members, and Sikh pilgrims from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe and other countries.