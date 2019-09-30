PM assures complete support in relief, rehabilitation efforts in AJK quake-hit areas

MIRPUR (AJK), Sep 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his sympathies with victim families of quake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and assured AJK government of Pakistan government’s complete support in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The prime minister assured the government of Pakistan’s full support in extending complete package for the quake-hit areas.

He expressed these views during a detailed briefing, given to him about the losses, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the recent 5.8 magnitude earthquake on September 24, which badly affected parts of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Jhelum District.