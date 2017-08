PM assigns portfolios to his advisers, special assistants

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Thursday allocated portfolios to his Advisers and

Special Assistants.

Engr. Amir Muqam was appointed as Adviser on Political

Affairs, Irfan Sidiqqui as Adviser on National History and

Literary Heritage, Jam Mashooq Ali as Adviser on IRSA (Indus

River System Authority) Affairs and Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan

as Adviser on Aviation.

The Prime Minister also allocated portfolios to his

Special Assistants including Dr. Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani for

Political Affairs, Miftah Ismail for Economic Affairs,

Dr. Musadik Malik for Media Affairs, Zafarullah Khan for Law

and Khwaja Zaheer Ahmed for Institutional Reforms.

The status of Prime Minister’s Advisers and Special

Assistants will be equivalent to the federal minister and

minister of State, respectively.