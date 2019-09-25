PM asks world to act to avert bloodshed in IOJ&K

NEW YORK, Sep 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there was a danger of bloodbath in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the world must act to avert that.

Talking to the editorial board of a prominent US newspaper New York Times, Imran Khan apprised them of the illegal and unilateral annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by India as well as human right violations there.

He said he had travelled to New York to tell the world that India was violating the international laws.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, according to a PM Media Wing press release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the editorial board of the New York Times about the dangers to regional and international peace from the grave situation in the IOJ&K created by India’s illegal annexation and its barbaric actions, including the continuing curfew.