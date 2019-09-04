PM asks world community to urge India to reverse illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the international community had the responsibility to urge India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and aggressive policies and postures in Occupied Kashmir, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE had an important role in that regard.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of State of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who called on him here.

The main focus was on the situation arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K). The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K because of the month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.