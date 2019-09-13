PM asks LoC-crossing aspirants to wait till his next call

MUZFFARABAD, Sept 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), who were anxious to cross the Line of Control (LoC) towards the Indian side, to wait till his next call and until he fought the Kashmiris case at the upcoming session of United Nations General Assembly.

“Many of you want to cross the LoC, but wait till I ask you to move forward and until I tell the world the horrific story of oppression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he told a huge public gathering at the Khurshid Hassan Khurshid Stadium in the AJK capital.

The participants of the meeting enthusiastically responded with rousing slogans in favour of their Kashmiri brethren on the other side of LoC as the prime minister mentioned their passion about crossing the ceasefire line.

The gathering attracted people from all walks of life on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on the 40th day of their siege by the occupation forces.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood, and several celebrities from sports and showbiz attended the event.

The prime minister said as an ‘Ambassador of Kashmir’, he would approach each and every international forum to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the IOK in the wake of continuous lockdown.