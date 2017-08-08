ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Tuesday said the international community should
play its due role in asking India to immediately end human
rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).
He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend moral, political and
diplomatic support to the just struggle of people of IoK for their right of self-determination.
The prime minister said this while talking to
President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan,
who called on him here at the PM Office.
Matters of political significance and ongoing
development initiatives in AJ&K were discussed during the
meeting.
The president apprised the prime minister of his recent
foreign visits wherein he highlighted the grave human rights
violations by Indian security forces in IoK.
He briefed the prime minister about his
interaction with European Parliamentarians where he stressed
upon them that they should help the people of Kashmir in
finding a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue and put an
end to their suffering inflicted on them every day by the
Indian occupation forces.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the role
of president AJ&K and said India could not resolve the
Kashmir dispute by state terrorism being practiced by its
occupational forces that were silencing the voices of the
innocent and unarmed civilians who were demanding freedom and
the right to self-determination.
PM asks Int’l community to play its role to end human rights violations in IoK
ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan