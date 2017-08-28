ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Monday urged the International Islamic University to engage in
progressive research work with integration of Islamic knowledge
with contemporary academics.
Talking to Rector International Islamic University (IIU) here
at the Prime Minister Office, Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and
President Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, the Prime
Minister said academicians play the most important role in character
building of young generation. He said the government was focusing on
higher education.
President IIU briefed the Prime Minister on achievements and
research work of the IIU.
PM asks IIU to focus on research
