PM asks housing ministry to submit plan for low cost housing

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Thursday directed the Ministry of Housing to submit a

comprehensive plan to provide quality low cost housing to the government servants at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting here at the Prime Minister Office, he

directed to meet the housing needs of federal government employees and come up with a plan in the next meeting.

Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani and

senior officials of the ministry briefed the prime minister on

performance of the ministry during the last four years and

various projects being executed, including PHA Foundation, for the federal government employees and lower income groups.

The prime minister was also briefed on the prime minister’s low cost “Apna Ghar Housing Scheme” for lower and medium income groups across the country.

It was informed that Inter Ministerial Committee has completed its recommendations for the scheme.

The prime minister directed to expedite the process and submit the recommendations of the Inter Ministerial Committee to proceed further in the matter.

He was also briefed on Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation membership drive to provide residential plots to government servants in different categories at subsidized rates.

He directed to ensure that merit was adhered to while allocation of residential plots and maximum affordable rates should be offered to government servants in this regard.

The housing ministry need to be innovative and apply

modern standards with changing times without compromising quality and affordability while acquiring and developing land, designing and construction, the prime minister said.