PM arrives to attend meeting of SCO CHG

SOCHI Russia, Dec 01 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday arrived here to participate in the 16th meeting of the Council of Heads of the Government (CHG) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by the host country premier Dmitry Medvedev.

Pakistan became a full member of the SCO this year in Jun after remaining as observer of the group since 2005.

The decision to give full membership to Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held in Ufa Russia in 2015.

The SCO is a powerful conglomerate of Eurasian countries for regional, political, economic and cultural cooperation.