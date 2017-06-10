PM arrives Pakistan after participating in SCO summit

LAHORE, June 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday arrived Pakistan after concluding his two-day

official visit to Astana, Kazakhstan.

The prime minister, during his stay in Astana,

participated in 17th meeting of the Heads of State Council of

the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Pakistan became a full member of the SCO. Pakistan has

been an Observer with SCO since 2005 and applied for full

membership of the organization in 2010.

On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister

held bilateral meetings with the Presidents of Kazakhstan,

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Russia. He exchanged views with

these leaders on matters of mutual interest and discussed ways

to strengthen bilateral relations with these entities and to

promote stability and prosperity in the region. The UN

Secretary General also called on the Prime Minister.

The prime minister along with other participating SCO

Heads of States also attended the inaugural ceremony of the

Expo 2017 where he also visited Pakistani and Belarusian

stalls.

Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister

for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Minister of State for

Petroleum Jam Kamal accompanied the prime minister during his

visit.