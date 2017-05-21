PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, May 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit of the Saudi Kingdom to attend the first trilateral US-Arab-Islamic Summit, being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister, upon arrival at the King Salman airbase, was received by Governor of Riaydh Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and senior officials.

The Prime Minister, who is visiting the Saudi Kingdom at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was accompanied by his Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.