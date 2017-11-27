PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Nov 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here at the capital of Saudi Arabia Riyadh along with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on a day-long visit.

The Prime Minister was received by Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud Governor of Riyadh upon arrival, a statement from the PM Media Office said.

They would participate in the meeting of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) of 41 Muslim states against terrorism and violent extremism.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and other senior officials are accompanying the Prime Minister.