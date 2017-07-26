PM arrives in Maldives’ 52nd Independence Day celebrations

MALE (Maldives), Jul 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif Wednesday arrived here at the National Stadium to
attend Maldives’ 52nd Independence Day celebrations as a chief
guest of the event.
Upon his arrival, President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen
Abdul Gayoom received the prime minister and Begum Kalsoom
Nawaz.
The prime minister, accompanied by Foreign Affairs
Adviser Sartaj Aziz, is visiting Maldives on the invitation of
Maldives President.
