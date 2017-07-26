PM arrives in Maldives’ 52nd Independence Day celebrations

MALE (Maldives), Jul 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Wednesday arrived here at the National Stadium to

attend Maldives’ 52nd Independence Day celebrations as a chief

guest of the event.

Upon his arrival, President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen

Abdul Gayoom received the prime minister and Begum Kalsoom

Nawaz.

The prime minister, accompanied by Foreign Affairs

Adviser Sartaj Aziz, is visiting Maldives on the invitation of

Maldives President.