PM arrives in Lahore

LAHORE, Apr 04 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived in Lahore on a one-day visit where he would be given a briefing on the steps taken with regard to the coronavirus (Covid 19).

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, and special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Shahzad Akbar and Usman Dar.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will also call on the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During his visit, the prime minister will also meet volunteers of the Corona Relief Tiger Force.