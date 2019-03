LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit on Friday.

The Prime Minister beside holding meetings with Punjab’s Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will chair the meeting of the Punjab cabinet.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistants to PM Naeem ul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit to the provincial capital.