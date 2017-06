PM arrives in Kazakhstan to attend SCO Summit

ASTANA, (Kazakhstan) June 8 (APP): Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday arrived Kazakhstan to

participate in 17th meeting of the Heads of State Council of

the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held in

Astana on June 8-9.

At the airport, the prime minister and First Lady Begum

Kulsoom Nawaz were warmly received by Kazakh Deputy Foreign

Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister

for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Minister of State for

Petroleum Jam Kamal accompanied the prime minister.