PM arrives Karachi on day-long visit

KARACHI, Jul 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here on a day-long visit, where he is scheduled to meet different delegations of businessmen, traders and party leaders including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the provincial assembly.

Federal ministers Syed Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Faisal Vawda, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Ishrat Hussain and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office media wing press release said.